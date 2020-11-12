Briefs | 1L Ribena recalled over concerns of quality change

Blackcurrant-flavored concentrated drink Ribena’s 1-liter bottle size has been recalled due to “changes in appearance and taste prior to expiry dates,” the drink’s agent for Hong Kong and Macau announced in a statement. The issues had been reported by consumers. The relevant drinks bear expiry dates ranging from August 17 to October 16, 2021. On the packaging, the expiry date is printed on the top of the cap in the sequence of date-month-year. The agent noted that despite not all bottles being affected, it recommends customers stop consuming this particular batch of products. It is still awaiting the results of an investigation into the cause of the incident.

BNU earns one-third less in first three quarters

Banco Nacional Ultramarino, a local note-issuing commercial bank, reported that it has earned 36% less in the last three quarters than in the same period last year. Its profit was MOP363 million. In revenue, the bank has obtained about MOP307 million. In contrast, it has spent MOP198 million. This equates to a profit of MOP116 million. Like many other businesses, the bank did not anticipate good performance this year, but remains confident in the development of Macau, the Greater Bay Area and the Belt and Road, as its CEO, Carlos Cid Álvares, recently disclosed at a public event.

Dropped plant pot injures one

An incident in which a planting pot fell from the air and hit a woman took place yesterday at around rush hour immediately in front of the HSBC Macau Branch. The accident caused disruption on the sidewalk. The local victim, aged 56 years, had her right shoulder injured in the incident. She was taken to the hospital for treatment in the company of members of her family. Although the incident is still being investigated, the result of preliminary investigations pointed to construction workers moving planting pots on high levels of the Si Toi Commercial Center and negligently dropping the pot to ground level.