Briefs | 2.2 million red packets collected

Throughout their red package recycling campaign, the Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA) collected nearly 2.2 million Chinese New Year red packets, weighing over 6.48 tonnes. Of the packets collected, roughly 410,000 were selected to be repurposed in the future. The campaign was concluded on March 6 and is estimated to have saved around 86 trees.

DSEDT inspected 5,320 shops to monitor commodity prices

The Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT) and the Macao Consumer Council carried out a joint effort to review the prices of goods in local stores to monitor commodity prices. From May 1, 2020, to March 24 of this year, the DSEDT conducted a total of 5,320 random inspections, surveying 52,130 items. The effort was undertaken in response to recent social media reports by locals who claimed to have observed some abnormal prices on local goods.

More students pursue local tertiary education during Covid-19

The Education and Youth Affairs Bureau (DSEJ) has announced that over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, Macau has seen an increasing number of local students pursuing tertiary education in the city. Authorities have affirmed that local universities have enough places to welcome around 4,200 local high school graduates this year.