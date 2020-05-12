Briefs | 200 ‘wealthy households’ moved out from subsidized housing

In 2019, over 200 households moved out from government-subsidized apartments due to their growth in incomes, according to Chan Wa Keong, head of the Public Housing Department of the Housing Bureau (IH). Currently, 90% of the residents living in government-subsidized apartments are exempted from rental payment. Ten percent of the households recorded an income double that of the maximum income. In 2019, IH carried out 1,100 inspections at government-subsidized apartments. In 18 cases, the bureau proceeded with administrative procedures because the households violated certain policies. Six people (one for each case) were disqualified and moved out of the apartments. The remaining 12 people are still involved in IH legal procedures. The bureau has allowed the concerned individuals to provide an explanation for the violation in order to continue living in the apartments. They will see their contracts revoked should they fail to provide a legitimate explanation.

Allowances available for pupils in Guangdong in October

In October, the SAR government will hand out the education allowances for pupils studying in Guangdong, according to a statement released by the Executive Council yesterday. Eligible students must have been enrolled in Guangdong’s kindergarten, primary school, middle school or high school as of March 31 of 2020. The tuition allowance ceiling is 8,000 patacas for kindergarten students, and 6,000 patacas for students in primary school, middle school and high school. Different subsidy amounts are available for students to buy school essentials. For kindergarten and primary school levels, the subsidy is 1,450 patacas. The allowance for middle school and high school is 1,700 patacas. Starting from October, DSEJ will transfer the subsidies as a once off payment to parents and legal guardians of eligible children. The students must not have received the subsidies for the academic year of 2019/2020.

Macau New Neighborhood construction expected in Q3

The construction of the “Macau New Neighborhood” in Hengqin, is expected to start in the third quarter of this year. The office for the Secretary for Transport and Public Works replied to an interpellation by lawmaker Song Pei Kei on the matter by disclosing the projected schedule. On April 9, the mainland and Macau signed the agreement regarding the concerned land plot. The city’s urban renewal company will pay for a residential development project in Hengqin designed to accommodate Macau residents. According to the local government’s earlier statement, the Macau government-owned urban renewal company will develop the project. With floorage of 422,000 square meters, the project will provide 3,800 housing units at below-market prices for qualified Macau residents only. In addition to businesses and parks, the integrated community will have public support facilities built in accordance with Macau criteria and standards related to medical treatment, education, and community services.