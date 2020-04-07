Briefs | 2020 supermoon to appear tomorrow, visible across China

The Guangdong Wuyang Astronomical Museum predicts the roundest and biggest moon in 2020 will occur tomorrow night. According to the museum, if the weather is fine and the sky is clear on Wednesday, the 2020 supermoon will be visible across China. A supermoon is a full moon or a new moon seen at the same time that the moon is at its closest to the Earth in its elliptic orbit. This results in a slightly larger-than-usual apparent size of the lunar disk as viewed from Earth. At 2:09 a.m. on Wednesday, the moon will be the closest to the Earth for this year, only 356,017 kilometers away from the planet. At 10:35 a.m., on the same day, the moon, the Earth and the sun will fall into alignment. The museum expects that on May 26 of 2021, the supermoon will be visible again.

Second paid employment training program to begin in mid-April

The local government plans to launch the second session of paid employment training in mid-April. According to the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL), the second session will have approximately 8,000 vacancies. The details will be announced soon. The DSAL claimed that, from January 1 to March 31, the bureau helped approximately 700 people obtain employment through the bureau’s job services in the construction, transport and retail sectors. A worker taking the course can receive a maximum of 6,656 patacas after completing it. The entire program provides 2,000 training positions involving 20 types of jobs. Workers who attend 80% of the courses, participate in the relevant exams, and accept the DSAL’s offers for employment assistance can also receive a subsidy.

Mainland Group faces punishment for hiding travel history to Macau

More people have been investigated in mainland China for violating a provision that requires honest travel history disclosure. In Taizhou, Jiangsu Province, the police department opened an investigation into four people who failed to report their travel to Macau appropriately to the local government. In Hainan Province, the relevant police department has put one man under administrative detention because he hid travel records that include a visit to Macau. In mainland China, returning residents must report their travel history to the relevant community government department upon their return home from another place. The measure was implemented to help curb the spread of the coronavirus on the mainland.