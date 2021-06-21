Briefs | 24-hour Covid-19 test result needed for entrants from Taiwan

From today, all entrants from Taiwan or those who have been to Taiwan in the 21 preceding days are required to hold negative Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction test results issued within 24 hours prior to flight times. Meanwhile, non-Macau residents entering from Taiwan will be quarantined at the Grand Coloane Resort “for better management,” the Macao Government Tourism Office announced. Affected non-locals were instructed to make responding arrangements themselves.

Second phase of ‘Stay, Dine and See Macao’ sees popularity

The first two days of the registration period of the second phase of the “Stay, Dine and See Macao” local tour initiative saw more than 3,700 registrations. The Macao Government Tourism Office sees it as “heated feedback.” The regulator also noted that the number of applications is also satisfactory for the Macao Highlight Tours, launched by Macau’s travel trade for visitor markets. Operating in small-sized groups, the Macao Highlight Tours allows visitors to enjoy private tours along tailor-made itineraries.

UM sees Over 1,500 graduates

More than 1,500 students of bachelor’s degree programmes recently graduated at the University of Macau. Among these students, 117 have completed the Honours Programme offered by the Honours College.

Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Elsie Ao Ieong U, representing the Chief Executive and UM chancellor at this year’s ceremony, expressed hope that the university would continue to produce “outstanding research results and nurture talent who love China and Macau to facilitate moderate economic diversification of the SAR.”