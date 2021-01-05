Briefs | 2,500 social housing applications recorded since August

The Housing Bureau has received upwards of 2,500 applications for social housing since the introduction of a new permanent application method on August 20, 2020. Around 2,200 applications have all required documents in place. Among them, 43% were one-person households, 28% were two-person households, and the remainder were families with three or more people. The new permanent application replaced the previous system of application rounds.

Gov’t to introduce smart services in elderly apartments

The Macau SAR government has planned to introduce “smart elderly care services” at senior apartments, according to a reply of the Social Affairs Bureau (IAS) to lawmaker Ella Lei’s interpellation. In addition, senior housing projects will be equipped with features to improve accessibility. The local government’s preliminary plan is to build 1,800 of such studio apartments within three years for the city’s seniors.

Sports Bureau to continue setting up health consultation stations

The Sports Bureau will continue to set up health consultation stations in the city this year to promote public wellness. The stations will pop up in Sun Yat Sen Park every Sunday in January. Basic physical examinations will be provided for locals, including height, weight and blood pressure checks. Exercise workshops will be offered too. The program is to encourage residents to engage in physical exercises to improve their health.