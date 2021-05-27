Briefs | 2nd-level Covid-19 close contact from Guangzhou quarantined in Macau

The Macau Health Bureau has been notified by the Guangdong Health Commission that a second-level close contact of a Covid-19 positive case from Guangzhou, Guangdong, has entered Macau. The local bureau has traced the 28-year-old man, who stayed in a Londoner Hotel room since May 25, and brought him to quarantine at the Public Health Clinical Center. The man has received one negative PCR result so far. The bureau added that his risk to the community was low.

MUST launches national-grade local history research center

The Macau University of Science and Technology has recently launched the Chinese Academy of History – Macau History Research Center. After the opening ceremony, the university debuted the Macau History Forum, where academics and scholars discussed the difficulties in researching Macau history, new literature found on Macau history, as well as the Pan-Pacific Silk and Silver Road, among other topics. President Gao Xiang of the Chinese academy, meanwhile, stressed that Macau history is an unalienable part of Chinese history. The entity aims to construct an institution of discourse in the study of Macau history.

Health centers no longer sell masks from today

Following the 30th round of the Centralized Mask Supply Scheme, which commences today, government health centers will terminate their participation in the scheme. The responsibility of selling the resources, the government announced, will depend on collaborating community pharmacies and associations, reducing the number of points of sale to 72. Children’s masks, meanwhile, will only be available at 56 community pharmacies, where each eligible buyer can purchase 30 children’s or 30 adult-sized masks at a time. Masks with defects can be exchanged at government health centers.

Remote registrations for properties in some Guangdong cities now possible

Macau buyers of properties located in some Guangdong cities, such as Zhuhai and Jiangmen, can now process their registration without crossing the border. Meanwhile, mortgages in Macau over properties located in Guangdong can also be partially processed now. Purchasers who have mortgages with collaborating financial institutions will not be required to make the trip across the border to process their mortgages. According to a Mainland directive, the concept of remote registrations for properties will be promoted in Guangzhou, Foshan, Huizhou, Dongguan, among others.