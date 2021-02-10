Briefs | 3,782 non-Chinese departed Macau with gov’t assistance

The Macau SAR government has assisted a total of 3,782 foreign persons to leave Macau between March 2020 and the end of 2020. Lawmaker José Pereira Coutinho wrote to the government regarding stranded non-resident workers and Macau local residents’ mental health. The Labour Affairs Bureau did not comment on whether the bureau or the SAR government would implement flexible measures to facilitate the rehiring of stranded foreign workers. The Health Bureau (SSM) said that it continues to recognize the importance of local residents’ mental health.

Gov’t open to criminalizing sex work

Lawmaker Wong Kit Cheng has proposed that the local government criminalize the supply of sex services, and the security authority has said that it will keep an open mind on the matter. Wong proposed that the SAR government amend the definition of pornography, and set up laws to specifically tackle the distribution of pornographic leaflets. In 2020, the Judiciary Police (PJ) intercepted 29 individuals suspected of providing sex services.

March 2 deadline for paying taxi license fee

Macau taxi drivers must pay their taxi license fee before March 2. Drivers who fail to make the 100 pataca payment before the deadline will be unable to log into their taxi meter and their taxi operation will be suspended. The license fee covers the whole of 2021. As of February 5, over 9,300 taxi drivers have already applied for an electronic taxi license, over 2,600 of whom have already paid the license fee.