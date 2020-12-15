Briefs | 446 residents from SARs apply to work for Shenzhen gov’t

A total of 446 residents from Macau and Hong Kong have applied to work as civil servants for the Shenzhen government, according to a report by the Global Times. It is the first time that the Shenzhen government is hiring Macau and Hong Kong residents as civils servants. The report claims that a single position at a community service office attracted 244 applicants. Shenzhen is hiring for five positions concerning administration, finance, urban planning, administrative management of foreign workers and medical industry supervision.

Public housing project construction expected in 2021

The Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau (DSSOPT) expects the construction of the housing project at the former Pearl Horizon Project land plot to start in the beginning of next year. One of the plots will hold houses specifically for the buyers of the former Pearl Horizon Project, the government’s “temporary houses” will occupy two land plots, and a seniors’ apartment project will be located on the fourth land plot.

Arbitration center to handle more types of disputes

The Consumer Arbitration Center has set no limits for the amount of money involved in consumption disputes handled by the center. Starting from today, the former Consumer Arbitration Center will be renamed as the Consumer Mediation and Arbitration Center, according to a Chief Executive Decree that was published in the Official Gazette yesterday.

For the first time, the center is also handling disputes between consumers and freelancers.