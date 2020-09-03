Briefs | 60,000 secondary school students started classes

Over 60,000 secondary school students have already started their classes, according to the director of the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau (DSEJ). This number corresponds to the number of students registered as of the first two days of this new semester. As of 8 a.m. yesterday, close to 1,500 students living in Zhuhai had crossed the border to attend schools in Macau. The Public Security Police Force (PSP) opened 12 checkpoints exclusively for these students. The DSEJ director has urged schools to not overload students with studying pressure and to give the students a relaxed learning environment.

One-third of restaurants told to improve hygiene conditions

More than one-third of the restaurants inspected by the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) have been ordered to improve the hygiene condition of their grease traps. Between August 20 and August 26, the IAM inspected 90 restaurants in the city. These restaurants were on the bureau’s key watchlist due to their dissatisfactory history of hygiene conditions. During its inspection, the IAM issued an order of improvement to 33 restaurants, specifically asking for changes to their grease traps, which process the grease and solids. In addition to that, 14 restaurants were prosecuted because they failed to regularly clean the grease traps, which are full of accumulated grease and solids. According to the IAM, the department frequently encountered clogged sewage caused by accumulated grease solids. Illegally disposing of waste jeopardizes the city’s flooding situation, the IAM explained.