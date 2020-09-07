Briefs | 70-year-old indecently exposes self to child

A 70-year-old Macau man is facing charges for indecently exposing himself to a little girl. The Public Security Force (PSP) apprehended the elderly man after he exposed himself to the minor in public. On the afternoon of September 1, the suspect encountered the victim in a public garden. When the girl was near him, the suspect exposed his penis and then left the scene on his motorbike. The PSP found the man in his apartment. The suspect admitted to the crime and said that his behavior was triggered by an argument with his wife. According to the PSP, this is the suspect’s third episode of indecent exposure. The other two incidents were recorded in 2010 and 2016. In 2010, PSP issued the man a warning and he was not prosecuted. The 2016 incident, when he exposed his penis to a man, is still awaiting court trial.

Fishing vessel catches fire in water near airport

A fishing vessel caught on fire while it was in the water across from the runway at the Macau International Airport. The Marine and Water Bureau received the incident report on Friday morning at approximately 9 a.m. and immediately informed the customs authority to initiate a rescue. There were four crew members onboard. The four were rescued and safely transferred onto a mainland fishing authority vessel. The boat that caught fire eventually sank. The sunken vessel is a mainland registered fishing boat and it was two nautical miles to the southeastern side of the airport runway when the accident happened.

Over 1,600 taxis have not installed monitor systems

As of the end of August, there are still over 1,600 taxis which have not installed smart terminal systems, according to a statement released by the Transport Bureau (DSAT). The Macau SAR government has set a deadline of December 3 for all taxis to install the multi-purpose device for navigation and recording, among other uses. A taxi driver must possess an e-taxi driving license when operating the vehicle. By the end of August, 5,572 taxi drivers had obtained their e-taxi driving licenses. Only drivers with an e-license can operate taxis with a smart terminal system. Drivers operating a taxi without an effective terminal system may have their vehicle seized and license annulled.