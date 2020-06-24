Briefs | 78-year-old senior citizen dies in flat

A 78-year-old senior citizen was found dead in a flat located on Rua de Francisco Xavier Pereira, according to a report by the Judiciary Police (PJ). On January 22, at 11:37 p.m., one of the relatives of the deceased visited her apartment in a building located on the aforementioned street. Upon arrival, the visitor found the woman lying dead on the floor near her bed and reported the case to the police authority. The Fire Services were first on the scene, and confirmed the death of the woman upon their arrival. She was a Macau local resident, surnamed Lau. The PJ has listed the case as a corpse discovery. The cause of death is yet to be confirmed by the coroner following the autopsy process. The PJ’s investigation department is following up on the case.

Two seniors hit by cars that failed to stop at zebra crossings

Two separate car accidents have resulted in two senior citizens sustaining injuries. Both accidents took place on Monday and were caused by drivers failing to stop at zebra crossings. One of the injured victims is a 70-year-old man. This accident took place at the Travessa do Canal dos Hortas. The suspect is a 30-year-old man who was driving a car. The driver was not intoxicated, but did not stop at the zebra crossing while the pedestrian was crossing it. The victim sustained injuries to his right leg. The second accident occurred on Monday night at R. Nova a Guia, where a private car hit an 87-year-old woman. The driver, also a 30-year-old man, failed to let the victim finish crossing the zebra crossing and hit the victim. This second driver also passed the alcohol test.

One prosecuted for illicit appropriation of e-voucher

A mainland worker is suspected of illicitly possessing a Macau Pass e-voucher belonging to someone else, according to the Public Security Police Force (PSP). The suspect is a mainland woman is in her 20s. Earlier, a local woman reported to the PSP that her e-voucher had gone missing. Later, the card owner realized that other people had been using the e-voucher. The PSP investigated the case and found the mainland woman at her workplace. She admitted that she came across the e-voucher during her work. She later used the card four times while shopping. As of press time, details of the amount of money used by the mainland worker were still unclear. PSP forwarded the suspect to the prosecution authority under the charge that the mainland worker had not made a report to the authority after gaining possession of another’s belongings.