Briefs | 8-year-old falls victim of sexual assault

An eight-year-old girl was pulled by a 52-year-old man to a dark corner in a shopping center last week in the NAPE area where a sexual act was performed on her. Living in NAPE, the girl delivered lunch to her mother who works in the same district. She then wanted to take a bus home. As she alighted from the bus, she discovered the suspect following her so she tried to find shelter in the shopping center below her home. The suspect followed her in, pulled her to a dark corner, started to kiss her and touched her private part. The girl yelled for help, which scared the suspect away. When questioned by the police, the suspect denied the allegations, saying that he wanted to guide the girl to her home as she become lost.

Travelers from a Xinjiang city to face quarantine upon arrival

The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center has announced that from noon today, individuals who have been to the Kizilsu Kyrgyz Prefecture of Xinjiang, China, in the preceding 14 days will be quarantined for two weeks upon entering Macau. Xinjiang, including two townships in particular, has recently recorded 15 asymptomatic Covid-19 infections, triggering the need for Macau to relaunch the measures. Meanwhile, these individuals will see their Health Code turned yellow, meaning that they will need to conduct self-health management. People with such a travel history, who are already in Macau, will start receiving calls from the center to keep track of their health conditions.

University student loses MOP8,000 in romance scam

On October 20, a university student connected with a self-claimed American man on a match-making app, which led him to sending some 8,000 patacas later on. The man told the student that he would visit Macau and meet the student near the end of the month. However, the student was told to help collect the man’s luggage. On October 29, the man claimed that he has arrived in Macau, but due to the Covid-19 quarantine requirement, he could not meet the student. He told the student to contact another man, who asked the student for $1,000 to pay the suspected scammer’s fees. After the student transferred the money, the man kept asking for money using various excuses. The student started to think he was being scammed, so he reported the case to the police.