Briefs | 81 new CCTVs at Hengqin Port

Secretary for Security Wong Sio Chak has mandated the Judiciary Police (PJ) start employing a total of 81 new video surveillance cameras, also known as CCTV, at departure and entry halls at Hengqin Port. To date, the government has planned six phases for the installation and implementation of the video surveillance. The six stages are slated to be completed by 2023. By 2028, there will be up to 4,200 CCTV cameras in Macau.

Guangdong, Macau, HK sign memorandum on food safety, quarantine

The health and food authorities of Guangdong, Macau and Hong Kong held a video conference to discuss collaborating on food safety as well as medical, animal and plant quarantine. Topics covered also included epidemic control and emergency response. The agenda included the signing of a memorandum to institutionalize collaboration in these matters. Under the memorandum, data and information will be shared between the jurisdictions. The authorities will jointly monitor any legal violations.

MUST height clearance extension approved

The Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau has amended the Planning Condition Draft for a building proposed at the Macau University of Science and Technology. The plot ratio for the land located on the university’s Taipa campus has been increased by 100%, permitting another one-third of the originally planned floor area to be built, which will equate to more than 100,000 square meters. The draft has been made available for public comment until May 21. The draft is expected to be discussed at the Urban Planning Committee plenary meeting next month.