Briefs | Air Macau to lower fuel surcharge

Local flag-carrier Air Macau has announced that the fuel surcharge for tickets sold from March 1 will be lowered from $24 to $20 per flight sector. The change will take effect on all flights operated by the company. The surcharge for adult, children and infant tickets is identical. Although airline companies say fuel surcharges depend on worldwide fuel prices, Air Macau also lowered its surcharge on the same day last year from $28 to $20. In mid-April last year, the airline announced that it would increase its fuel surcharge by $4 from the start of May 2019.

All wedding banquets affected by epidemic

According to the industry’s business association, 90% of wedding banquets in Macau have been postponed, while most of the rest have been canceled, due to the outbreak of Covid-19. Most of the postponed banquets have been moved to the second half of the year. The head of the association was optimistic about the revival of the industry, but suggested operators offer privileges to attract more business. A wedding fair, which was set to be held at the end of March, has also been canceled. The business association is in discussion with exhibitors to determine a new date for the fair. A wedding planner said it may affect the industry’s ability to provide service if there is a sudden surge of banquets.

Lawmaker urges gov’t to safeguard employment rights

The government should work more to protect the employment of local people in the six gambling concessionaires, lawmaker Ng Kuok Cheong claimed in his latest written interpellation. The lawmaker referred to government data which showed that nearly one-third of workers hired by concessionaires are non-locals. As the problem was not addressed by the previous government, the lawmaker asked whether the current administration has plans to negotiate or even mandate the proportion of non-local workers be less than 30% of the total workforce at the concessionaires. Ng also asked if the government thinks concessionaires should raise the minimum of local management to 85%, and whether it would construct mechanisms to localize certain positions.