Briefs | All casino patrons need to take nucleic acid tests

After yesterday’s announcement that people from Hubei Province will now be allowed to visit Macau’s casinos again, the SAR government has signaled it will require additional health checks to be performed. From July 15, all patrons entering local casinos will need to show a negative Covid-19 nucleic acid test result in addition to having their body temperature measured and presenting their Macau health code for the day. An Executive Order to lift the ban on people who have been to Hubei Province in the past 14 days from entering Macau casinos takes effect from today.

Zhuhai’s quarantine requirement for Macau reisdents lifted

A quarantine requirement on Macau residents entering Zhuhai will be lifted from July 15, according to information disclosed yesterday. First reported by Macao Daily News, the concerned Macau residents will be allowed to move freely only within the nine mainland cities of the Greater Bay Area approved in the previous quarantine waiver policy. Residents of the SAR will still need to take a nucleic acid test within the seven days preceding the border crossing, in addition to completing the transition of the Macau health code to the Guangdong health code.

Hong Kong’s third wave counts 250 new cases

Since its third wave began last week, the neighboring special administrative region of Hong Kong has seen its new cases climb to 150. Yesterday’s tally was the highest recorded in a single day since March. The city recorded 52 new coronavirus infections yesterday, with 41 of them locally-transmitted. The Hong Kong government has decided to increase testing to identify asymptomatic patients who are infected in a bid to curb the spread of the third wave.

Secretaries give instructions for Border Gate crossings

Secretary for Security Wong Sio Chak and Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Ao Ieong U are working to improve border crossing arrangements at the Border Gate, according to a government statement. During a recent visit to the Border Gate, the secretaries first conducted a site check on the flow of people at the city’s most popular border. They also studied the diversion route of people at the arrival and departure halls of the Border Gate. People entering or leaving Macau will be diverted to a certain areas in the respective hall so that police officers can check and confirm they have valid health codes. The officials have also issued instructions to improve the flow of people. After the visit, they met at the border line with officials from Guangdong Province and Zhuhai City to discuss measures to ease the process of border crossings.