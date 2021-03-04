Briefs | Authorities find 50 suspected illegal workers

A total of 50 suspected illegal workers were found last month on construction sites, in private flats, and within commercial and industrial establishments, according to a statement issued by the Public Security Police Force. In a joint operation with the Labour Affairs Bureau and other authorities, the authorities inspected a total of 383 locations in January.

Applications for academic research grant open

Applications for the Academic Research Grant, launched by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), are now open and will remain so until May 31. The grant aims to encourage original academic research into the culture of Macau and into the cultural exchange between Macau, mainland China and other countries. The grants, valued to an amount between MOP250,000 to MOP280, will be awarded according to the applicant’s academic background and in consideration of the content of the project, and are subject to IC’s decision under the proposal of its Selection Panel.

OM to present Easter concert on Apr 1

The Easter Concert, one of the annual highlights of the Macao Orchestra (OM), will be held on April 1 at 8 p.m., with programs altered due to some performers not being able to travel to Macau. The venue will be relocated to the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium, where the orchestra’s music director Lu Jia will present the work “Stabat Mater” with renowned Chinese soprano Yuanming Song and mezzo-soprano Niu Shasha.