Briefs | Cargo ship beached in Taipa waterway repaired

A cargo ship that berthed west of the Taipa waterway right before Typhoon Kompasu has been repaired, the Marine and Water Bureau announced. The 50-meter-long cement-carrying vessel experienced flooding due to heavy wind and waves when it was passing west of the Taipa Ferry Terminal last Tuesday morning. The vessel beached urgently to avoid sinking, and no crew members were injured. After the tropical storm subsided, the authorities assisted the ship to leave MSAR’s maritime zone for maintenance on the Mainland. The government said there was no impact to vessels nearby.

Travel permit renewal more convenient for Macau, HK residents on Mainland

Chinese public security authorities have recently renewed or replaced 75,000 Mainland travel permits for Hong Kong and Macau residents who study, work or live on the Mainland, the National Immigration Administration said. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, those residents could only apply for a Mainland travel permit in the two special administrative regions. To guard against the risk of cross-border infections, and for the convenience of people needing to travel, the immigration administration departments of Mainland public security agencies have been authorized to process the renewal and replacement of Mainland travel permits for Hong Kong and Macau residents since October 10, 2020.

IC’s Online Book Shop unavailable for maintenance

The Online Book Shop will undergo regular website maintenance from October 20 to 22, with service suspended during this period. To promote reading, the Online Book Shop of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) makes available a wide variety of books and periodicals on its platform, allowing local or overseas readers to select and purchase the IC’s publications with ease. The IC offers over 300 books and periodicals in the Online Book Shop, including publications in traditional Chinese, simplified Chinese, Portuguese and English. A rich and diverse range of genres are available, including history, literature, visual arts, performing arts, culture and academic research.