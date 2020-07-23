Briefs | CE calls on universities to turn technology into productivity

Chief Executive (CE) Ho Iat Seng has urged higher education institutions to use technological advancements to increase productivity. Ho was speaking at a joint meeting of the University Assembly and University Council for the academic year 2019/2020, held on Monday at the University of Macau’s Ho Yin Conference Hall. Ho stressed that it is the responsibility of local higher education institutions “to promote technological innovation, transfer of research results, and diversification of Macau’s economy,” adding that, “as a leading higher education institution in Macau, UM should strive to translate technological progress into productivity growth.”

Experts discuss machine translation and the ‘Smart Bay Area’

The Macao Polytechnic Institute (IPM) held an online thematic forum on the latest leading-edge research results on machine translation, artificial intelligence, and smart cities. The forum was attended by experts from Beijing, Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau, representing the government, academia, and business sectors. It also attracted over 100 participants from the United Kingdom, Portugal, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China. Participants discussed how to apply technology in the construction and development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area and the “Belt and Road” initiative, as well as to stimulate the construction of the “Platform between China and Portuguese-Speaking Countries” and the creation of a “Smart Bay Area.”

UNUMACAU, Caritas to advance research initiatives

The United Nations University Institute in Macau (UNUMACAU) and Caritas Macau have signed a five-year strategic partnership to strengthen cooperation on projects that promote policy as well as practice-relevant research and capacity building activities in the fields of sustainable community development, social innovation, and civil society cyber resilience. To achieve these objectives, the parties signed a memorandum of understanding to coordinate their work. “We are excited about this partnership with Caritas Macau. Our Institute is working with local partners to connect Macau with the rest of the world through research and innovation, and helping transform the region into a hub of global technology innovation,” said Jingbo Huang, Director of the United Nations University Institute in Macau.