Briefs | CE to present Policy Address today

Today, the Chief Executive (CE), Ho Iat Seng, will deliver the Policy Address for the Fiscal Year 2022 at the Legislative Assembly (AL). The session will be held at 3 p.m., followed by a press conference at the Government Headquarters at 5 p.m. when Ho will answer questions from the press. Tomorrow, Ho will attend a plenary meeting of the AL to explain the government’s policy programme and take questions from lawmakers. The policy secretaries and their subordinates will present their 2022 policy guidelines to the AL from November 24 to December 3.

Guangdong, Macau products fair to be held from Nov 26

The “2021 Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair” (2021GMBPF) will be held at The Venetian Macao from November 26 to 28. The three-day 2021GMBPF will continue to integrate trade, cultural exchanges, shopping, leisure, and entertainment, and will enhance business matching to provide a business and trade exchange and co-operation platform for trade visitors. From yesterday, the online business matching services started the provision of service for exhibitors and buyers to establish business contacts online. This service will be offered for 14 days in total.

IC to conduct monitoring works of Ruins of St. Paul’s College

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) will conduct monitoring works of the Ruins of St. Paul’s College (former Mater Dei Church) on November 16 from early morning until 8 a.m. From then, until November 20, it will conduct the works from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. In conjunction with the monitoring works, vehicles which serve as a working platform will be temporarily parked. Barricades will be placed in the forecourt and staircase, separating the intervention area from the public.