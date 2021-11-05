Briefs | CE visiting Shanghai, Hangzhou

Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng is on a four-day visit to Shanghai and Hangzhou, having accepted the invitation of the Minister of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China to attend the opening ceremony of the 4th China International Import Expo, to be held in Shanghai. Following the stop in Shanghai, Ho will visit Hangzhou to meet officials of Zhejiang Province with the aim of strengthening bilateral ties. Ho will return to Macau on Sunday (7 November). The Secretary for Administration and Justice Andre Cheong Weng Chon and the Secretary for Economy and Finance Lei Wai Nong will take the role of Acting Chief Executive in turn.

Coin exchange machines launched

The Monetary Authority of Macau (AMCM) has launched self-service coin exchange machines in collaboration with the Bank of China and BNU. During the trial phase, residents can go to selected bank branches and use the machines to exchange their pataca coins for notes. AMCM expressed its gratitude to the two issuing banks for a proactive collaboration, with the project being evaluated with consideration for further improvements in the future, depending on how effectively the machines function.

IPIM brings local firms to Shanghai import expo

The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) has organised a delegation of nearly 70 representatives from Macau enterprises to visit Shanghai for the 4th China International Import Expo. The institute has also set up two pavilions, and will hold an investor presentation session at the event to “promote Macau’s role as a platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, promote Macau’s business advantages, and support local enterprises in exploring business opportunities.” During the event, the delegates will participate in activities to learn about the latest market trends in different regions and seek out business partners.