Briefs | Central bank to tighten controls on cash transactions

China’s central bank (PBOC) is tightening the screws on cash transactions across the country, starting with pilot programs in Shenzhen, Zhejiang, and Hebei. From July 1, all cash deposits and/or withdrawals above 100,000 yuan a day (cumulative) in these three jurisdictions will be reviewed. Shenzhen was reportedly chosen because of the large volume of yuan that flows across its border with Hong Kong. The new measures are being touted as a natural follow-on from previous measures, which took aim at large-volume transactions between bank accounts and online third-party payment providers since 2017.

Singapore allows Macau visitors to serve out quarantine period from home

The Singapore Department of Health has announced new entry-exit regulations to be applied from tomorrow. According to the notice, travellers entering Singapore from 11:59 p.m. today who remained in Australia, Brunei, mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan in the 14 days prior to their entry will no longer be required to serve their 14-day quarantine at its designated facility. The new regulation will also apply to visitors from New Zealand, Japan, Korea and Vietnam. These tourists, however, will still be subject to a compulsory Covid-19 test and will have to pay for the test, which costs up to 1,147 patacas.

Official back to office after probe

The former Director of Cartography and Cadastre Bureau (DSCC), Cheong Sio Kei, who has been investigated for abuse of power, has been reinstated as a deputy director in the bureau’s department, All About Macau reported. Secretary for Transport and Public Works Raimundo Arrais do Rosário said yesterday that Cheong had been cleared from any wrongdoing by a local court. In the Commission Against Corruption report issued in March last year, the bureau indicated that the former director of the Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA) had an extramarital affair with a female colleague and that public funds were used to pay for their leisure, such as hotel and overseas travel costs. Cheong resigned from his position at the DSPA following the allegations.