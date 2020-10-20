Briefs | Chief Executive extends validity of AIDS Commission

The Chief Executive has extended the validity of the AIDS Commission, an entity managed by the Health Bureau, for three years. The Commission will exist until November 21, 2023, at least. The predecessor of the Commission, the AIDS Prevention and Control Commission, was first inaugurated in 2000. It was created to assist with planning the strategy against HIV infection and education on HIV prevention. Analysis has also been conducted on the data collected on HIV infection in the city. Five years later, the Commission was restructured into the current AIDS Commission, which is headed by the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture.

Financial Secretary takes mainland mogul on Macau tour

Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lei Wai Nong, has taken the opportunity to invite Dong Mingzhu, chairperson of mainland electric appliance brand Gree Electric, on a local tour of Macau that includes the Ruins of St Paul’s, Travessa da Paixão, Rua dos Ervanarios and Rua de Cinco de Outubro. During the tour, the official and the businesswoman discussed online marketing and vending with business operators across the district. Dong commended the character of the city’s old district and expressed belief that this character should be preserved. She also encouraged businesses to continue improving their services and products.

Liaison Office head encourages students to be patriotic

While attending a flag-raising assembly at the 95-year-old Roman Catholic secondary school Yuet Wah College yesterday morning, Fu Ziying, director of the Central People’s Government Liaison Office in the Macao Special Administrative Region, delivered a speech in which he encouraged students to love China and the world, while improving themselves physically, mentally and intellectually. He also urged students from the school to neither forget their history nor their own roots. A student told local broadcaster TDM that a patriotic atmosphere has always existed on campus. Through learning about Chinese history, he understands that the power and prosperity China possesses today did not come easily.

Portuguese insurance company allowed to issue extra shares

Fidelidade Macau Life-Insurance Company Limited, an insurance company headquartered in Macau and with a parent company incorporated in Portugal, has been allowed by the Macau government to issue extra shares amounting to MOP50 million. The decision was announced in yesterday’s Official Gazette. The new shares amount to about 42% of the company’s original share amount and are priced at MOP1,000 each, the same as the original shares. Currently, the company’s share capital amounts to MOP120 million. After issuance, the company will have 170,000 shares.