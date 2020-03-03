Briefs | Cinematheque to undergo three-month renovation

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) will be renovating the Cinematheque from June until August of this year. The IC’s announcement came in the form of a reply to lawmaker Sulu Sou’s previous inquiry about the Cinematheque and Macau people working in film production. On March 31, 2017, Cinematheque was first opened. In June 2019, the building started recording rainwater leakage due to heavy rains. Subsequently, the film projector developed mold and continuously malfunctioned. The building itself also recorded paint peeling off the external walls. As of January 17, a total of 653 movies were played at this cinema.

New car emissions requirement postponed

The local government has postponed the restrictions on emission requirements to August 14 of this year. The restriction policy requires all of Macau’s newly imported cars to meet the emissions equivalent to Euro 6. Originally, the new restriction was planned to enter into force from February 15 of this year. The sale of cars which were imported before this date and those that do not meet the Euro 6 standard will be banned. This delay means that more time will be given for the sale of unqualified vehicles. Previously, the local government upgraded the city’s car emission standard from Euro 4 to Euro 5 in 2018.

Mainland postpones university exams for Macau students

The mainland education authority has postponed its university entrance exams for Macau students due to mainland China’s epidemic prevention control measures. China’s Ministry of Education has adjusted the schedule for at least two exams involving Macau students, including a joint university entrance exam on the mainland. The entrance exam’s registration system deadline still remains as March 15, with the final confirmation of registration and the exam date to be announced later. The postgraduate program exam, which was initially scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19, will also be postponed, with the final exam date not yet confirmed.