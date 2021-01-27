Briefs | Citigroup lowers Macau Jan GGR estimate to MOP7.25 billion

The international investment bank and financial services corporation Citigroup has scaled down its previous forecast of Macau’s January gross gaming revenue (GGR) from MOP7.5 billion to MOP7.25 billion according to a report published yesterday on AAStocks. The new GGR estimate would represent a year-on-year decline of 67%. The broker stated in its report that Macau would generate approximately MOP5.9 billion in terms of GGR between January 1 and 24, implying a daily run-rate of approximately MOP171 million.

DSE vows to foster elderly wellness industry at Hengqin TCM Park

The Economic Bureau (DSE) is set to cultivate an overarching wellness sector at the Traditional Chinese Medicine Science and Technology Industrial Park of Co-operation between Guangdong and Macau, in a bid to facilitate the development of the elderly wellness industry. In a written reply to lawmaker Ho Ion Sang, the DSE revealed that authorities are planning to incorporate traditional Chinese medical treatments and meal services into the park to foster the development of a wellness industry catering to seniors.

GDI receives 20 bids for construction of first public facilities at Zone A

The Infrastructure Development Office (GDI) has received 20 bids for the construction of the first public facilities at Zone A (B6 section) as of yesterday morning. The construction project includes a 9-story public building, which will house a municipal market, cooked food area and other public facilities, and a 3-story basement public parking lot offering 270 parking spaces for private cars and motorcycles. The construction is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2021 and to be completed in no longer than 750 days.

Lawmaker Lei Chan U urges Gov’t to reconsider Nam Van and Sai Van Lake light rail route

In a written query, Lawmaker Lei Chan U has suggested that the government reconsiders incorporating the Nam Van and Sai Van Lake route into the Light Rapid Transit system. He said the alternate route will be of great potential as it will offer higher transit convenience for the public if it connects with both the Amaral and Barra bus terminals.