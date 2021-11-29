Briefs | Close contact of confirmed Covid-19 case under medical observation

The health authorities in Guangzhou have notified the Health Bureau that an individual in Macau has been in close secondary contact with a Covid-19 patient in the city of Hangzhou, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre has informed. The individual, a mainland resident, was immediately contacted by the bureau and was later transported to the hospital for a nucleic acid test, testing negative for the virus. They are currently under medical observation at the Public Health Center in Coloane.

CCM recruiting new members for Singing Club

The Macao Cultural Centre, with the backing of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, is recruiting new choristers to join its Singing Club. Applications are now open for those aged 8 to 16 wishing to foster their musical talents. Applications are open until December 9, and registered candidates will be individually notified to attend auditions scheduled for December 11 and 12. Once selected, members will be subject to a per-semester fee of MOP1,200.

Registration for Winter Games banknotes to start Wednesday

The Bank of China (BOC) has been authorized to issue the XXIV Winter Olympic Games banknotes to celebrate the games, which will be held in Beijing in 2022. The notes will be available for registration and exchange by residents on Wednesday, December 1. Residents can register from 9 a.m. on December 1 until 6 p.m. December 23, on the Monetary Authority of Macau’s website. The exchange period is between January 10, 2022, and March 25, 2022. Registrants should bring their Macau ID in order to proceed with in-person note exchange at selected locations.