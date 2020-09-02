Briefs | Construction of new PSP headquarters to start in 2021

Construction will begin on the new headquarters of the Public Security Police Force (PSP) in the first half of next year. Yesterday, the Infrastructure Development Office (GDI) opened the tender process for the project. Seventeen bids were received. The maximum construction period is 1,000 workdays. The new PSP headquarters is adjacent to the new building of Special Duty Units, occupying an area of 7,000 square meters. The U-shape project will consist of three buildings, all occupying a construction area of 80,000 square meters. The project will accommodate rooms for the PSP’s 999 action center, press conference room, and installations to monitor the entire city’s electronic surveillance system. The new building will be located at New Urban Zone E1 by Pac On in Taipa.

Lo Song Man appointed as TDM Chairman

Veteran journalist Lo Song Man has been appointed as Chairman of the Executive Committee of Teledifusão de Macau (TDM), the public broadcaster, the company has announced. The new chairman of TDM replaces Manuel Pires, who has retired. Lo, a member of the TDM Executive Committee since 2012, has been working for the television and radio company since 1990. Lo also worked as a journalist in the Chinese news department and later as a Chinese News Controller. The board of directors of TDM includes the director of Government Information Bureau, Inês Chan Lou, the president of the Holy House of Mercy, António José de Freitas and legislator-cum-lawyer Vong Hin Fai. Frederico do Rosário, John Lai, Cristina Ho Hoi Leng and Lo Sang Man are the present members of the TDM Executive Committee.

Customs seized 240 kilograms of food in August

The Macao Customs Services seized a total of 240 kgs of uninspected food in August, according to a statement released by the department. At the Border Gate, the customs authority intercepted 27 individuals who were illegally bringing food materials to Macau from mainland China. Some 21 local Macau residents and six mainland residents were responsible for these incidents. The seized materials consisted mostly of meat, poultry and seafood. The customs department believes that the majority of the smuggled food was for self-consumption. However, some of the individuals were paid to transport the food to Macau. The department has already prosecuted the people involved.