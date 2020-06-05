Briefs | Construction worker injured in fall

A 32-year-old construction worker was injured when he fell from a structural support while refurbishing a medical clinic located at Avenida de Horta e Costa. The local resident was standing on a three-meter-tall structural support when he fell. He sustained head injuries and began to lose consciousness when being transferred to the hospital. The Labour Affairs Bureau has already been informed of the case. In addition to this, the Public Security Police Force found a 60-year-old local resident who had been responsible for a car accident yesterday. On May 30, this man had caused a car accident as the result of his speeding. He was still banned from driving when he caused the second accident.

Cultural decorations wanted for Guia Hill pedestrian tunnel

Lawmaker Leong Sun Iok has proposed that the local government decorate the Guia Hill pedestrian tunnel with Macau historical cultural elements. Earlier this year, the local government announced plans to excavate a tunnel through Guia Hill for the exclusive use of pedestrians. Considering the probable scale of the tunnel and its internal walls, Leong hopes that the government can make the facility a walking system that comprehensively displays Macau history, culture and creativity. Leong believes that this kind of wall will “enrich Macau peoples’ cultural life.” In addition, the lawmakers called for more updates on transport arrangements at both ends of the tunnel.

Lawmaker calls for urban master plan timetable

Lawmaker Lam Lon Wai has asked the local government to reveal the timetable for Macau’s urban master plan. In 2014, the Legislative Assembly (AL) passed the urban planning bill. However, as of today, the local government has not completed an urban master plan. Lam believes that Macau’s urban development will be negatively impacted without this plan because the city will not be able to make separate plans for each district. Nonetheless, the designated purpose of each area will also be put in doubt. The lawmaker also questioned the government as to whether it will transform spare land into leisure zones and whether it will improve the city’s environment for walking.