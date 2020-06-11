Briefs | Consulate sees increase in residency application

The Consulate General of Portugal in Macau and Hong Kong has received some 1,100 applications in the first five months of the year, mainly from Hong Kong residents, who are seeking to get residency in Portugal. According to the Consul General, Paulo Cunha-Alves, the increase in applications began last June, when the pro-democracy demonstrations kicked off in the neighboring region. Portuguese news agency Lusa noted that the increase in Portuguese visa applications, namely ‘gold’ visas, and the updating of citizen cards and passports that had been expired for a long time, have notably increased last month.

Road at Pac On to close for bridge construction

The Avenida do Cais de Pac On will be under special transport arrangements for more than three years, the Transport Bureau (DSAT) announced yesterday. From June 13 to December 4, 2023, the avenue will ban parking and vehicles passing by. Only the side close to the sea will be closed. The opposite lane will remain functional. During this period, the government will construct the fourth Macau-Taipa bridge. In order to facilitate the public, DSAT will transform a nearby area into a parking lot for heavy-duty vehicles. This parking lot will be available for the public on most days, except during the period between midnight and 8 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.

E-license for taxi drivers available for application

Starting today, the city’s taxi drivers can apply to the Transport Bureau (DSAT) for an e-taxi-driver-license. According to a statement released by the DSAT, in order to facilitate the operation of indoor taxi smart systems, which will be launched on December 3, 2020, local taxi drivers are required to have an e-license. The local government will pay a company 150 patacas per car per month to install and maintain GPS, voice and video recording devices inside taxis. Taxi drivers are required to pay 300 patacas per month to maintain these devices as well.