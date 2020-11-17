Briefs | Corpse washed ashore at Hac Sa Beach

The Judiciary Police (PJ) has reported the discovery of a corpse yesterday morning, according to a message sent out by the police department. The person was a mainland resident in his 50s. He was found lying on the Hac Sa beach. No superficial injuries were found to indicate any suspicious criminal activity. The police authority did not find any notes or documents on or near the corpse. Cause of the death will be determined after a forensic procedure.

Worker injured in construction site accident

A 30-year-old mainland worker mainland worker has sustained injuries in an accident that took place on a construction site located in New Urban Zone A yesterday morning. The lifting hook of a crane fell and hit the operators’ cab. The operator was hit on his head and back. After the accident, he crawled out of the vehicle. He was then sent to the hospital and remained conscious during the transportation.

Another 66 trees listed as ancient plants

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has classified another batch of 66 trees as ancient trees, according to a statement released yesterday. Together with previously listed ancient trees, Macau now has a total of 584 ancient trees. In June, IAM renewed the list of protected ancient trees. For the first time, it has included four trees owned by the private sector. Some 53 trees in the list are being planted in different religious sites and in the city’s heritage sites. IAM plans to renew the name tags of the ancient trees including adding a QR code for each of the trees.