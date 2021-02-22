Briefs | CPI falls 1.18% in January

Macau’s consumer price index (CPI) fell 1.18% year-on-year in January, marking a continual decline for five consecutive months. The fall was linked with lowered prices of package tours, telecommunications services, gasoline, among others. Jack Chang, vice president of the Macau Economic Association told TDM that the decrease in CPI was caused by the declined income among locals and suggests for the government to launch promotions to boost domestic spending. The CPI will return to positive growth by the end of 2021, he projects.

DSEDT boosts partnership to foster the development of advanced technologies

The Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT) is accelerating the partnership between the University of Macau (UM) and a technological firm named the Boardward Information System Limited to set up laboratories to foster the development of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence. UM believes that the collaboration would help cultivate local talents in the innovative technology realm.

Majority of opinions on IAM platform linked with street hygiene

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM)’s “Connect” platform received over 22,000 opinions from the community, with over half of them related to street hygiene issues. The IAM is exploring opportunities to expand the service coverage of the platform. Established on January 1, 2019, the platform was designed to garner the residents’ opinions. The platform is centered on four topics, including environmental hygiene, food safety, equipment and facilities and leisure areas.