Briefs | Craft market starts this weekend

The Tap Seac Craft Market will be held at Tap Seac Square for two consecutive weekends, from Friday to Sunday, April 16 to 18 and from April 23 to 25. Themed “life aesthetics,”the market includes a total of 110 booths featuring cultural practitioners and creative artists from mainland China and Macau. In addition, food stalls will be present, and 36 creative handicraft workshops will be held.

Approved mortgage loans plunge 25%

In February, new residential mortgage loans (RMLs) approved by Macau banks fell by 24.9% month-to-month to MOP2.13 billion. Of the approved loans, new RMLs to residents, representing 99.7% of the total, dropped by 23.9% to MOP2.13 billion; the non-resident component also decreased by 85.6% to MOP6.2 million. Commercial mortgage loans, meanwhile, shrank by 54.4% month-to-month to MOP1.64 billion.

Exhibition on city’s history extended

The “Memory of the Past – Exhibition of the Macao Museum Postcards Collection” will be extended until May 30, the Cultural Affairs Bureau has announced in a statement. The exhibition, which commenced in September last year, displays more than 180 selected postcards and associated items from the museum’s collection. The exhibition seeks to represent the glory days of Macau, chronicling the period between the late 19th century and the 1980s.