Briefs | CTM, China Telecom to provide free data to stranded students

Local telecom service providers CTM and China Telecom have each announced that they will provide 30GB of free cellular data to every cross-border student stranded in Macau, following the sudden change of border restrictions between Macau and Zhuhai. Nearly 1,000 students have been affected, and 500 are still currently in Macau. The move is designed to ensure the students have access to their online classes. CTM has recently finished upgrading the internet infrastructure at the hostels in Hac Sa and Seac Pai Van. Similarly, China Telecom has gifted 10 cell phones and SIM cards to the Macau Hoteliers and Innkeepers Association for emergency use.

DSAMA asks public to avoid crowding beaches

The Marine and Water Bureau (DSAMA) has noted recent increases in crowds spotted on both the Hac Sa and Cheoc Van Beaches. It reminds the public to comply with health measures and guidelines by staying at home and reducing unnecessary community travel. If members of the public decide to visit the beaches, they should wear masks properly and maintain social distancing. The DSAMA has also reminded the public to dispose of their waste responsibly, and to be aware of weather changes over this coming weekend.

Signal No. 3 chance ‘medium to relatively high’

The probability of Signal No. 3 being issued today is “medium to relatively high,” as the typhoon remained active last night, from 7 p.m. According to the Meteorological and Geophysics Bureau (SMG), the tropical depression over the northern part of the South China Sea is developing a new center southeast of Hainan Island within its broad circulation. It will come closer to Macau than previously expected, passing by at a distance of about 400km southwest of Macau. It will move generally towards the area between Hainan Island and the Leizhou Peninsula over the next few days.