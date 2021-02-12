Briefs: Customs’ holiday action cracks down on 161 parallel traders

The Macao Customs Service and Gongbei’s customs authority carried out a joint operation between February 3 and 16 to crack down on parallel trading. During the operation, the two departments logged a total of 161 cases involving 161 people who were prosecuted, 69 of which were logged by the Macao customs authority. The seized items included uninspected and quarantined food materials, plants, tobacco and alcohol products and cosmetics, among others. The items seized by Macau side include 30,169 cigarettes, 32.7 kg of meat and seafood, 42 kg of fruit and 11.6 kg of plants.

Consumer Online available in three languages

The Consumer Council’s online platform, “Consumer Online,” offers a convenient, easy-to-use and efficient service to consumers for lodging complaints, submitting feedback or checking case statuses.

A “Feedback” section is available on “Consumer Online” to welcome all kinds of feedback from consumers. Any matter related to consumption may also be raised in the “Enquiry” section. The council will respond to any enquiries promptly. Other information, including research and reports conducted by the council, as well as consumer alerts, are also available on the platform.

4,724 retirees applied for proof of life

Among the 4,724 recipients of the retirement pension who are required to apply for a proof of life in 2021, more than 99% have completed the application; only a dozen have not yet done so.

The retirement foundation has extended the period for applications for proof of life until the end of February.

About 62 people reported living in other places, of which 60 have completed the application; the remaining two have not yet completed the application.

No illicit trade of gas water heaters in 2020

The Fire Services Bureau did not find any illicit trading of water heaters in 2020, according to the bureau’s reply to a lawmaker’s interpellation.

In order to prevent the occurrence of carbon monoxide poisoning from gas water heaters, the fire department has stepped up inspections of gas stove suppliers in Macau. During the 340 inspections conducted last year, no illicit sales of gas water heaters were found.