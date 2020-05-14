Briefs | Date for civil service exam still unknown

The date of the civil servants’ competency examination is still unknown, according to Kou Peng Kuan, Director of the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau (SAFP). The results of the last civil servants’ exam will expire in July, with a new assessment required. Originally, the SAR government had planned to organize the assessment exam for the beginning of the year. However, the exam was postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The SAFP has not yet decided when the exam will be rescheduled to. The bureau will first assess developments in the Covid-19 situation and the current human resources situation in all government departments before making a final decision on the date. According to Kou, the SAFP will continue to simplify the exam’s procedures, improving time-management measures and other related aspects.

Few interested in third phase of paid training

The government started receiving applications yesterday for paid training courses for local workers, with fewer people seen queuing up to enroll. According to a report by TDM, approximately 30 people waited outside the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) to sign up for the courses. This number is smaller than that of both the first and second phases. The third phase has a total of 800 places, with courses ranging from welding and carpentry, to painting and wall mounting. The entire program provides 2,000 training places across 20 job types. Workers who attend 80% of their course, participate in the relevant exams, and accept the DSAL’s employment assistance offers can also receive a subsidy.

Pui Tou school to have new campus in Taipa

The local government has given a plot of land to the Macau Pui Tou School Support Association as a concession to build a school campus in Taipa. According to a dispatch signed by the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, the land plot is near R. de Viseu, Taipa, and occupies an area of 1,104 square meters. The concession was completed with the exemption of a public tender. The association will use the land to build a new campus for the Pui Tou Taipa school. The campus will comprise of one 50-meter-tall, 16-storey building. In 2017, the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau (DSEJ) signed an agreement with the Macau Pui Tou School Support Association stating that the association’s schools would be enlisted in the government’s Blue Sky project. The project, which was launched in late 2015, seeks to improve the environment of the city’s schools to ensure that each educational institution has a playground from which the children can see the sky.