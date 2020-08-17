Briefs | Dead dolphin found near Cheoc Van Beach

Yesterday morning, the body of a humpback dolphin was spotted off the coast of Cheoc Van Beach in Coloane by Macao Customs, the government announced. Following the sighting of the deceased animal, Customs notified the Municipal Affairs Bureau which sent a team of veterinarians to the spot. After a preliminary inspection and measurements, the team confirmed the dead dolphin to be an adult of the species. The length of the body was 2.45 meters. The body was mildly bloated, with some areas of detached skin. The team from the bureau estimated that the animal had died before becoming stranded. The body was cremated out of public health concerns.

Gov’t studies art elements for Guia pedestrian tunnels

On the advice of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), historical, cultural or creative elements will be introduced to the Guia Hill Pedestrian Circumnavigation System, the Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau (DSSOPT) has recently revealed. Lawmaker Leong Sun Iok had previously made an inquiry on the matter. The DSSOPT cited the IC regarding the latter’s emphasis on introducing culture and arts to various neighborhoods. It added that both bureaus have been working closely together in ascertaining whether the aforementioned elements should be added to the system. Meanwhile, the IC has been in search of suitable locations where such elements can be presented.

Police warn against fake video links

Social media users should remain cautious about a link circulating on various online platforms which appears to be a YouTube video but is actually a computer virus, the Judiciary Police has warned in a statement. For the time being, it is unclear whether the link is also being spread in other languages. Those that have been found were titled in Chinese and claimed that the recipient was featured in the video. The malicious link is spreading via several instant messaging systems, including Facebook Messenger. The message features the YouTube logo. After clicking the link, users are requested to log in to a social media account. Using this information, the account is hacked and the viral chain continues to extend. The police are reminding people not to open suspicious links and to use two-factor authentication for their logins.