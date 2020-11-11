Briefs | Demographics continue to plunge amid economic downturn

The total population as at end-September 2020 decreased by 2,600 quarter-to-quarter to 682,800, on account of a drop in number of non-resident workers living in the Macau SAR, according to data from the Statistics and Census Service. In the third quarter, non-resident workers at end-period (181,697) went down by 4,730 while individuals granted right of abode (202) decreased by 17. New arrivals from mainland China with one-way permit (1,034) increased by 648 quarter-to-quarter. Meanwhile, the city recorded a total of 1,408 live births delivered in the third quarter, while mortality increased by 39 quarter-to-quarter to 570. A total of 519 cases of marriage registration were recorded in the third quarter, down by 106 quarter-to-quarter.

Group asks for public house supply timetable

The Youth United League has delivered a letter to the Chief Executive yesterday, asking the Macau SAR government to build public housing, The group wants the government to make a timetable regarding the supply of public housing. The group also demanded that the government increase the minimum wage to 36 patacas per hour, review the minimum wage every two years, and establish an unemployment subsidy program. Wu Shaohong, deputy director of the association, told the the press that they hope the government will continue the cash handout scheme in 2021 and distribute the money in the first quarter of next year.

Residential price property records slight increase

The overall residential property price index for July – September 2020 increased by 0.4% over the previous period (June – August 2020) to 269.0. The indices for the Macau Peninsula (269.9) and Taipa & Coloane (265.4) both rose by 0.4%, according to the Statistics and Census Service. The index for existing residential units (289.4) went up by 0.1%, with the indices for those in the Macau Peninsula (283.1) and Taipa & Coloane (315.5) rising by 0.1% and 0.2% respectively. Analysed by quarter, the overall residential property price index in the third quarter of 2020 went up by 1.1% from the second quarter. The indices for existing residential units and pre-sale residential units showed respective growth of 1.2% and 1.0%.