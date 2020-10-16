Briefs | Domestic abusers will not evade responsibilities, says Prosecutor General

Prosecutor General Ip Son Sang has said that despite successful prosecutions of domestic violence being low in reality, it does not mean that suspects can evade their responsibilities. Viewing it from a legal perspective, he said that the prosecution rate of domestic violence does not objectively embody how effectively the cases are handled. The chief prosecutor explained that factors such as whether the actions fit the definition of domestic violence were considered, meaning that some acts fit better with insult, intimidation and causing aggravated harm. The last offense is subject to a heavier punishment. Ip’s office made 21 domestic violence prosecutions last year.

Rosário: Air Macau concession extended ‘due to difficulties’

The Secretary for Transport and Public Works Raimundo do Rosário attributed the temporary extension of Air Macau’s concession to the current difficulties being faced by the industry. The Civil Aviation Authority of Macao recently announced the temporary extension to maintain the stability of the city’s aviation industry. The industry has been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic worldwide. Speaking about the tide barriers in Inner Harbor, the secretary reiterated that there are three phases of study and each lasts 180 days. Currently, the first phase is being conducted. It is unclear when construction of the barriers will start.

Companies hope double-fair will create exponential effect in economic revival

The 25th Macao International Trade and Investment Fair (MIF) and the Macao Franchising Expo 2020 (2020MFE) will be held concurrently for the first time from October 22 to 24 at The Venetian Macao. Some exhibitors who participated in the two events last year have made use of the platform to raise their profile and expand into the online market. They believe that holding the MIF and MFE simultaneously will magnify their synergistic effect and help enterprises revive the business environment amid the pandemic. In addition to the 25th MIF and 2020MFE, the 2020 Portuguese-speaking Countries Products and Services Exhibition (Macao), also known as the 2020PLPEX, will also be held concurrently at the same venue.