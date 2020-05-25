Briefs | Drunk driver crashes Macau Red Cross minibus

A minibus belonging to the Macau Red Cross was crashed into the fence of the Mong-ha Sport Pavilion construction site early Saturday morning. A man in his 30’s, whom the police later discovered was an employee of the Macau Red Cross, appeared at the scene half an hour after the police and claimed to be the driver of the minibus. He told the police that he had drunk alcohol and later was found with a blood alcohol level of 2.32 g/L. He was unable to produce any identification documents for the police, so the police charged him with drunk driving and driving without a license. In response to the incident, the Macau Red Cross has suspended the man’s employment.

Australian teenager found dead in Taipa apartment

A 16-year-old Australian national was found dead on the balcony of an apartment in Taipa. Yesterday morning, the mother of the boy entered the apartment and found him unconscious, sitting in a chair on the balcony. The mother notified the Judiciary Police, who disclosed that the boy was discovered sitting on the chair with both his legs and head resting on the floor. Upon initial inspection, the body was found to be in rigor mortis. Liquid was found in his mouth, which was believed to be vomit. A post mortem will be conducted as part of the investigation.

Septuagenarian thought to have jumped from Coloane building

A 70-year-old man is thought to have jumped from a residential building in Coloane at around 10 p.m. on Friday night. The man was found on the podium floor of the residential building and sent to the public Conde São Januário Hospital, where he was later confirmed dead. The initial evidence points to suicide, as the Judiciary Police were told by the man’s wife that he had mentioned to his daughter, who was then in mainland China, his desire to commit suicide due to his illness. Once she heard from her daughter, the wife immediately asked the son to visit the father, who then discovered his father’s body on the podium level.