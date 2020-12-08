Briefs | DSAL: Construction sites, casinos have the most job hazards

In the latest survey on occupational safety, conducted by the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL), authorities determined that the sites with the greatest number of accidents were construction sites, kitchens, casinos and logistic areas. Over 90% of surveyed organizations claimed that they conducted evaluations to identify hazards and risks in their working environments and formulate measures to reduce risks. The surveyed organizations stated they had taken measures to avoid accidents, like strengthening inspections, improving the working environment and providing personal protective equipment to staff.

Lawmaker urges for an explanation of overdue training scheme

Lawmaker Mak Soi Kun made a written query earlier, urging the government to explain why a civil servant training program proposed five years ago has still not been rolled out. The training program was supposed to cultivate talents within government departments and help individuals to climb up the ladder within these organizations. The government announced that the pilot program of this scheme is still in the experimental stage.

HKD RTGS System reached HKD62b worth of transactions in over a month

Since its establishment on October 19, the Macau Hong Kong Dollar Real Time Gross Settlement (HKD RTGS) System, set up by the Monetary Authority of Macao, processed a total of 10,000 transactions, with a tally amounting to around HKD62 billion. The system is said to reduce the time for inter-bank transfers of Hong Kong dollars, and costs. Some scholars regard the system as a tool to enhance the efficiency of the city’s financial market, foster the development of the bond market and act as the center for cross-border renminbi settlement.