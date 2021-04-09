Briefs | DSAL deputy director took office

The Deputy Director of the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) Chan Chon U took office yesterday. The inauguration ceremony was held at the office of DSAL, attended by the DSAL Director Wong Chi Hong and other supervisors of various DSAL units. Chan will be responsible for leading the Labour Inspection Department, the Occupational Safety and Health Department, and the Research and Information Department.

Admission arrangement for preschool education

The Education and Youth Development Bureau and local kindergartens will simultaneously announce the student admission list today. Parents must confirm their children’s admission on a dedicated webpage (www.dsedj.gov.mo) from April 9 to 12. After that, parents should visit the respective schools to complete the enrolment procedures between April 15 to 17.

Residential prices drop 1.7%

The overall residential property price index for December 2020 to February 2021 decreased by 1.7% to 263.1, compared to the previous period from November 2020 to January 2021, according to the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC). The indices for the Macau Peninsula (262.8) and Taipa & Coloane (264.5) dropped by 1.7% and 1.5% respectively. The index for existing residential units (282.3) went down by 1.4%, with the index for those in the Macau Peninsula (274.1) falling by 1.9% and the index for those in Taipa and Coloane (316.6) rising by 0.5%.