Briefs | DSAL monitors case complaint by construction workers

The Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) said that it is monitoring the case submitted by a group of resident construction workers and pledged to assist them in regards to employment opportunities. Last week, hundreds of local workers gathered at the construction site of an integrated resort to demand their continued employment with construction sub-contractors amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Their work contracts had expired following the completion of a construction project. Nevertheless, a total of 30 workers who worked as formwork carpenters were referred to other contractors working on a different project. Thirteen of the 26 workers who participated in interviews and technical tests have now been hired. A professional referral was also carried out on 30 ironworkers.

Two workers suffer minor injuries in accident

Two non-resident workers suffered minor injuries after a work accident occurred at the construction site of Galaxy Macau’s Phase Three expansion. According to a TDM report, it is suspected that the cover of a wire trough came loose and fell, causing the two migrant workers to fall. The workers were both sent to the Kiang Wu Hospital. In March, the Labour Affairs Bureau called the Galaxy Macau Phase 3 construction site unsafe and hazardous following an accident that claimed the lives of three workers and injured another four. After the incident, the gaming operator asked the contractor to conduct a thorough review of safety measures at the construction site. Following improvements, the bureau allowed construction to continue at the site.

Guia Lighthouse open to visits this month

During the weekends of July, the Guia Lighthouse will be open to special, more in-depth visits to its interior and historical machinery. The activity, included in the celebrations of the “Day of the Marine and Water Bureau” (DSAMA), allows visitors to explore a monument that is normally closed to the public. Besides taking a closer look at the building and learn about its purpose and operation mode, visitors can climb to the top of the lighthouse for a 360-degree view of Macau. According to the DSAMA, during the same period there will be a display of the historical light and flashing light systems used in Macau. The lighthouse can be visited every Saturday and Sunday until the end of the month, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.