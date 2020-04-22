Briefs | DSEJ prepares masks for kindergarten interviews

As children undertaking kindergarten interviews are required to wear facemasks throughout the admission process, a centralized mask supply has been arranged for them, the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau (DESJ) recently announced. Parents should log on to the bureau’s website and register using their children’s identification cards and central enrolment registration numbers. They can then select a convenient time and date to collect the masks. Parents will receive a mobile text message within 24 hours of successful registration. Collection points include five service centers of the General Women’s Association. Mask allocation will be administered upon presentation of the child’s identification and the collection code issued by the bureau. Six masks will be allotted to each registered child.

UM, Bank of China co-host online SME workshop

The University of Macau and the Bank of China, Macau Branch have co-hosted, for the first time, an online workshop to help small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) develop their operational knowledge. The workshop forms part of the university’s Faculty of Business Management Development Plan. The workshop focused on the situation currently facing local SMEs. It aimed to foster inter-enterprise exchange and communications. At the workshop, the university’s academics presented their analytical findings on of the current global business situation and public policies. Meanwhile, the bank’s representatives introduced opportunities for financial assistance schemes. Participants believe that the workshop will better prepare them for future fluctuations in the business environment.

Peng Cheng Laboratory signs strategic agreement with UM

The University of Macau (UM) and Peng Cheng Laboratory in Guangdong Province recently signed a strategic collaboration agreement via video conferencing, marking the beginning of a long-term collaborative relationship. According to the agreement, both parties will conduct collaborative research in artificial intelligence (AI), network and communication, cyberspace security, and robotics. The partnership also reflects the determination of both parties to carry out cross-regional cooperation in scientific research during the epidemic. Peng Cheng Laboratory is a laboratory approved by the government of Guangdong province and established by the government of Shenzhen city. Dedicated to serving the needs and strategic layout of the country and Guangdong Province, the lab conducts regional and multi-disciplinary, interdisciplinary, and large-scale collaborative basic research and applied basic research projects. It mainly focuses on three research fields, namely AI, network and communication, and cyberspace security.