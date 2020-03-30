Briefs | Education regulators recommend use of Telegram app

Macau students who are studying outside the city are encouraged to join the chat group administered by the Higher Education Bureau (DSES) on the instant messaging app, Telegram, which has been set up to make announcements with regards to Covid-19 control, prevention and other safety measures. It was originally for tertiary students, but now the DSES is expanding the coverage to non-tertiary students, under an agreement made with the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau. Parents of these students are also invited to join the chat group. Furthermore, both education entities urge students and parents residing outside Macau to be mindful of the changing situation and remain in their residences as a safety measure. If an urgency arises, they should contact the law enforcement authorities or the consulates of the People’s Republic of China in their respective locations.

Some mail may not reach destination, post bureau says

Due to the uncertainty affecting the international aviation industry caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, mail delivery services are inevitably being impacted. For the time being, mail from Macau is restricted to a certain extent. The Post and Telecommunications Bureau announced that mail can reach certain destinations over Express Mail Service (EMS) and surface mail service. Meanwhile, mail to some other destinations can only be delivered by surface mail service. Currently, mail can sent to Japan, South Korea, the U.K., Spain, Ireland, Canada, the U.S., Australia and New Zealand over surface mail. It will not be able to reach Spain, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand through EMS. Due to the disruption, delivery may be delayed.

More policies out to help cultural industry

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) is working to support the cultural industry, including providing a one-year rent waiver for those using a venue at the Macao Cultural Center. The waiver will be effective for one calendar year, from April 1 this year through March 31, 2021. Rehearsal venues under the administration of the IC will also be reopened in mid-April in the form of a semi-open performance space. The bureau hopes it will allow subsidized local performances – including drama, dance, Cantonese opera and music – to stage live broadcast shows. Affected by the Covid-19 outbreak, the IC was forced to cancel or postpone several performances, with the latest being the annual beachside rock show “HUSH!!”. This year’s event will be postponed and broken down into several smaller shows to be performed elsewhere at other venues. Meanwhile, organizers whose shows were cancelled due to the shutdown of the Cultural Center earlier this year will have their deposits refunded.