Briefs | Eight places open for UNESCO Internship Program

The Talent Development Commission and the Macao Foundation are calling for applications to fill eight vacancies at the UNESCO Internship Program. According to the statement, those interested can submit their application between May 4 and June 3. The list of candidates will be forwarded to UNESCO in July for selection. As the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak may last for some time yet, the commission and UNESCO agreed that this year’s internship commencement date, scheduled for September, would be postponed if the country of internship is still considered as high risk for the virus. This year’s internships will take place in Kazakhstan, Samoa, Nepal, Peru and Cameroon.

SARs’ residents allowed to study in Hengqin kindergartens

Hong Kong and Macau young children will be permitted to attend two public kindergartens in Hengqin. From May 1, two public kindergartens in Hengqin will commence enrollment applications. Hong Kong and Macau residents who are currently either living or working in Hengqin can apply to send their children to these two kindergartens. In total, the two kindergartens will provide 330 vacancies for 11 classes. Parents can register their children until May 7. Hong Kong and Macau residents must have worked or lived in Hengqin for more than one year or have property in Hengqin or paid for social security for more than one year.

Almost 900 people affected by CEM power outage

A power outage in Macau’s central district yesterday morning affected almost 900 customers, public electricity provider Companhia de Electricidade de Macau (CEM) said. The outage resulted from the failure of the medium-voltage customer substation in China Plaza building on Avenida da Praia Grande at 11:04 in the morning. According to CEM, 893 customers were affected in total. The company immediately dispatched an emergency team to the site to repair, and use the medium-voltage ring network for power restoration. The power supply for most of the customers was resumed at 11:38 a.m. and the remaining customers’ power supply returned to normal at 1:12 p.m. CEM said it is still investigating the root cause of the incident.