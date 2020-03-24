Briefs | Ella Lei proposes virtual museum visits

Lawmaker Ella Lei has proposed that the local government make use of new technologies to allow members of the public to virtually visit museums and other historical sites. In her interpellation to the local government, Lei used mainland China as an example. She asked the local government to introduce a cloud system equipped with a video and audio function. This system should cover the city’s world heritage historical city, architectures classified as cultural relics, and museums. Lei thinks that the “cloud” system would benefit both local residents and tourists, allowing them to experience these facilities online. Aside from this, Lei suggested that the local government should prioritize carrying out maintenance on the city’s cultural relics and cultural facilities during the Covid-19 period.

Sulu Sou urges support for art and cultural sector

Lawmaker Sulu Sou has requested the local government give more attention and protection to the city’s art and cultural sector. In his interpellation to the SAR government, Sou asked whether the authorities have considered launching specific financial support for local groups and individuals involved in the art sector, for instance, subsidies directly given to the personnel or to launch paid training programs. Sou also wondered whether the local government would expand art-related public investment, such as organizing art activities to boost creative designs, cultural performances and the digital media sector. He also asked whether the local government would increase the budget for public art or procure more local artistic products. The lawmaker also wanted answers about preparing more public spaces for future artistic and cultural activities.

Ng Kuok Cheong asks about Delta Bridge facilities

Lawmaker Ng Kuok Cheong has urged the local government to advance the development of facilities planned for the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge Macau port. Previously, the Macau SAR government announced the building of three large-scale public projects on the location: a logistical facility on the HKZMB artificial island, the Ilha Verde temporary fuel storage facility relocation, and a hazardous substances storage facility. As of today, the SAR government has only said that these projects are still waiting for the public works department to draft the relevant land plans. Ng noted that he has not heard about any progress regarding these projects. He urged the SAR government to advance the land plan in a short time and to decide on a timetable for the completion of the logistical facility.