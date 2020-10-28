Briefs | Ella Lei wants more locals in finance industry

Lawmaker Ella Lei has asked the local government to involve more local residents in the financial services industry. In Lei’s recent written interpellation to the SAR government, she asked about the development of Macau’s financial industry. The local government proposed promoting a modern financial industry in its 2020 policy address. Lei said that the unemployment rate has been continuously growing amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, the local government should train more local residents, especially university graduates, to join the industry. Lei condemned the statistics from the Labor Affairs Bureau (DSAL), which show that there are over one thousand non-local workers in the finance industry. The government is still approving more new blue cards to allow non-local people to work in this sector. Lei asked about how the government would encourage local residents to enter this industry and what policies there are to encourage talented local people to join.

Sportswear design contest for sports delegation starts tomorrow

Co-organized by the Sports Bureau and the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center, the sportswear design contest for the Macau sports delegation will start accepting registrations on October 29, according to a statement released by the sports authority. The deadline for registration and submission is 9 p.m. on November 20. The competition includes the design of five types of sportswear for men and women, including tracksuits, short-sleeved polo shirts, short-sleeved t-shirts, and shorts. There are bonuses and certificates available for participating the contest. The winning works will have the opportunity to become the sportswear style of the Macau SAR sports delegation. Macau residents aged 18 and older are welcome to register as a company or individual.

Qingmao Port construction to continue at night

The local government has given contractors at the Qingmao Port approval to continue construction at night between October 30 and November 7. The government has allowed the constructor to install the skyway between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. during the aforementioned period. During these hours, Avenida do Comendador Ho Yin towards Rua Norte do Patane will be closed. Previously, Secretary for Transport and Public Works Raimundo Arrais do Rosário said that the Qingmao Port project was expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2021. The Qingmao Port will be located 800 meters southeast of the Gongbei Border Gate and will become an independent electronic border gate with an estimated 200,000 daily crossings. The Qingmao Port will mainly consist of e-channels for passport control, with no vehicle checkpoints available.