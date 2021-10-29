Briefs | Emperor Cinema to make Macau debut on Monday

Emperor Cinemas is coming to Lisboeta Macau next Monday, the cinema firm has announced on its social media page. Further announcements are expected to be made on its website. Recently, Lisboeta Macau announced that it would gradually open its H853 Shopping Mall dining and retail outlets, as well as a new IMAX cinema. Earlier this year, Macau’s only IMAX cinema, UA Cinema, was renamed to Galaxy Cinema after the Hong Kong chain closed its facilities in Hong Kong.

Exports hit MOP980m in September

Macau’s total merchandise exports amounted to MOP981 million in September, up by 5.8% year-on-year. Re-exports (MOP783 million) grew by 3.7%, of which re-exports of Perfumes and Diamond & diamond jewelry surged by 247.8% and 125.5%, respectively, while those of Articles for casinos fell 75.3%. In the third quarter of this year, the total values of merchandise exported (MOP3.17 billion) and merchandise imported (MOP39.53 billion) grew by 10.0% and 49.5% respectively year-on-year, resulting in a trade deficit of MOP36.36 billion. External merchandise trade totaled MOP123.13 billion from January to September, up by 93.4% compared to MOP63.66 billion the previous year.

MGTO launches smart trip planner

Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) launched the “Macao Full of Fun – Smart Trip Planner” yesterday, incorporating more elements of community tourism and reorganizing the walking tour routes of “Step Out, Experience Macau’s Communities.”

The bureau has progressively unfolded an array of smart tourism-related projects, including the “Smart Trip Planner” website and the one-stop mobile application launched at the end of 2020. The app offers a comprehensive spectrum of tourism information for travellers, working in parallel with the government’s strategies to build Macau into a smart city.

Portugal eight hours behind Macau again this Sunday

Portugal will be setting back its clocks by an hour midnight this Sunday, as Daylight saving time comes to a close. The winter time zone will resume, and most European countries will return to an eight-hour difference from Macau. The clocks will fall back an hour at 2 a.m. in mainland Portugal and Madeira, becoming 1 a.m. On the island of Açores, the hour change will occur an hour earlier, from 1 a.m. to midnight. Daylight saving time will restart March 22, 2022.