Briefs | Fire service, police welcome new officers

The Fire Services Bureau (CB) and the Public Security Police Force (PSP) have recently held graduation ceremonies for their new officers. The CB will have 47 graduates officially joining the bureau as firefighters this year. The graduates have trained for over eight months, learning fire-extinguishing techniques, how to handle hazardous and chemical materials, regulations on communications, first aid and fire safety, as well as other laws and regulations. Lei Cho Ieng, a female graduate, achieved the highest grades in training. Meanwhile, the PSP celebrated the graduation of 54 new officers, 10 of which are female. One of the female officers has an educational background in music. Forty new officers hold bachelor’s degrees and 14 have secondary school diplomas.

Urban Planning Scheme to consolidate gov’t facilities

In response to lawmaker Sulu Sou’s inquiry, the government has stressed that the Overall Urban Planning Scheme, which will be brought to public consultation at a later date, has remarks about grouping land designations for government offices and facilities. The government also disclosed that it would consider the arrangements and use of the New Urban Zone B and the Nam Van Lake Reclamation Zones C and D together. The government’s intention is to preserve the city’s panorama and construct a coastal green corridor for the city. The scheme should also improve developments in the existing areas of NAPE and ZAPE.

Rooftop housing structure burns, no injuries

A housing structure on the rooftop of a residential building near the Border Gate caught fire early Monday morning. The fire was quickly put out by firefighters, who later discovered three liquified petroleum gas barrels at the site. Two of them were blackened by smoke. It is understood that there would have been much greater consequences if they had exploded. Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire was caused by a desk lamp short-circuiting. The structure, which is believed to be illegal, was emitting smoke when firefighters arrived at the scene. During the fire, 63 residents were evacuated including a pregnant woman.