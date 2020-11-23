Briefs | First GP day records highest number of tourists since Covid-19 outbreak

Approximately 28,000 visitors arrived in Macau on Friday, the first day of this year’s Macau Grand Prix (GP), marking a single-day record high in the past nine months as stated by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO). The MGTO attributed the boost to the car races, the shopping events and the Macau Food Festival, which “created synergies to bring the city into a carnival mood.” Considering Friday alone, the city saw 5,000 more visitor arrivals week on week. On the first day of last year’s Macau GP, Macau recorded 85,000 visitor arrivals.

Youth Federation to promote national security education

The Macao Youth Federation is planning to commence studies on the promotion of education and awareness on national security. Alvis Lo, President of the Federation, pointed out that national security issues do not fall only within military or territorial sectors, but also in cyber and information security. “Even biological security, prompted by the recent Covid-19 pandemic, is also part of national security,” Lo explained. “We hope to promote and study how we can educate people on national security,” he added.

EGM tech standards to update by Q4 2021

The Electronic Gaming Machines (EGM) Technical Standards will soon commence in the first quarter of 2021 and are slated to be completed by the end of next year, as stated in the Policy Address 2021. The amendment works, dubbed “Version 1.1,” will spell out the updated technical requirements for electronic gaming machines, including electronic card shufflers, electronic card shoes, dealer-operated electronic table games, jackpots and centralized monitoring system for slot machines.